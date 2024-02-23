Morgan Stanley Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $79.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 1,080,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,515. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

