Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $252,000.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $410.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

