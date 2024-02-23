Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

Shares of W traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 3,333,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,776. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

