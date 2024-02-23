Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 637,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,344 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

