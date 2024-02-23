EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

ITA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. 382,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

