Asset Dedication LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 140,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

