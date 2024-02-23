Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. 748,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,728. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.