Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 213,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

