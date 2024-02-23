EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4,666.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 59.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000.

BATS FJUL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 635,595 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

