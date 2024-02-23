EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $194.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,704,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $619.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

