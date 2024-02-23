EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,583,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 479,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,476,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. 50,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

