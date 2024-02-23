Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.18. 105,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,425. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

