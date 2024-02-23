Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.12. 406,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,709. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

