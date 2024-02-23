EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $439.08. The company had a trading volume of 223,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,058. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

