EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $12.78 on Friday, hitting $670.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $687.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

