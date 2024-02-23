Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $660,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 316,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,322. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

