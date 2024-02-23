Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 16.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 148,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Comcast by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,787. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

