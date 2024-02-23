Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 5.4 %

PARA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,863. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.