Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 298,673 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

CF opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

