EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

