EAM Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,487 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

