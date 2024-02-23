Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.