Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 127,646 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,646 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.