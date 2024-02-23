Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $19,907,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 364.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 83,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

