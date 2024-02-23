Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,533,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,605,000 after buying an additional 392,219 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

