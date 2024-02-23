Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,152 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 347,261 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.