AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 86.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,757.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,676.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,601.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.