Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.81 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.