Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Down 0.4 %

VC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.