Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.