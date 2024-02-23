ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of ACM Research worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.26.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.