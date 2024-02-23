O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,054.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $995.17 and a 200-day moving average of $961.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $18,000,440. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

