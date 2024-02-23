Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.