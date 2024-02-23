Mariner LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.