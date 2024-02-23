Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE WFC opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.91.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
