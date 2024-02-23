Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NXST opened at $170.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

