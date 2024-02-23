Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,957 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $149.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $1,758,919. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

