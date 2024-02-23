Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,106 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.