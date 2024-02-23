Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $285.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.