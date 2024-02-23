Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

