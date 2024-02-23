Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,101 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.55% of Guardant Health worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after purchasing an additional 790,085 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.