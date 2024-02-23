Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,101 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.55% of Guardant Health worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after purchasing an additional 790,085 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
