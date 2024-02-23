Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $61,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 148,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

