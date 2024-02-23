Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 7,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

