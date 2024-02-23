EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $355.32. 191,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,438. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $357.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

