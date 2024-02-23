Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 36,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

