Asset Dedication LLC Sells 356 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 172,716 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

