Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $74,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.