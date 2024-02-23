Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $726,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 87,340 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 462,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,208. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $74.53.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 131.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

