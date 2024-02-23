Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,305,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 312,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,759. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

