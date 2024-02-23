Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 357,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 567,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,515. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.